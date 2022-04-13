With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
Flu was close to non-existent for the past two years, possibly leading to much waning immunity in the population.
Reduced immunity, coupled with the end of COVID-19 restrictions, could lead to a heavier flu season than usual, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
It is also possible, however, that flu does not return to pre-COVID levels, as the experience of the northern hemisphere has shown.
John Maytham interviewed vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).
Maytham, who had his flu jab last week, says his doctor is concerned that hesitancy around COVID-19 vaccination has morphed into hesitancy of all vaccines, and that fewer people seem to be getting vaccinated against flu than usual.
… the northern hemisphere… flu season was more severe than in 2021 but less severe than before COVID… The flu virus is not yet transmitting as efficiently as before COVID…Professor Shabir Mahdi, vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand
… In 2020, there was almost no flu in South Africa. In 2021, we were at about 15% to 20%, compared with what we experienced before COVID…Professor Shabir Mahdi, vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand
… Flu vaccines have been used since the 1960s… a long track record of safety…Professor Shabir Mahdi, vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134339487_allergy-symptoms-unhappy-afro-family-using-paper-tissues-while-blowing-nose-and-sneezing.html
