Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?





The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is considering the creation of a national cryptocurrency.

“Several central banks are exploring the viability of tokenised central bank money in financial markets,” says Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Should the Sarb create its own digital currency?

Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy

There won’t be much difference to the user… The transactions won’t be settled by commercial banks… they will be settled directly with the central bank… Carel de Jager, consultant - The Blockchain Academy

Central bank digital currencies… there’s nothing permissionless, borderless, or decentralised… It gives a massive amount of power to a central bank… It can charge you personalised interest rates. It can punish you… It’s behavioural economics on steroids, with the central bank in control of every aspect of your life… Carel de Jager, consultant - The Blockchain Academy