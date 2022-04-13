SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst





Energy analyst Chris Yelland says Eskom's load shedding outlook paints a grim picture for the rest of the year

The power utility has predicted that there could be as much as 100 days of load shedding during winter

Eskom announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented continuously until Friday at 5am due to further unit breakdowns

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says 2022 could end up being the worst year on record for load shedding in South Africa.

Yelland says Eskom's load shedding outlook is pretty bleak as the power utility deals with persistent unplanned outages and intensive maintenance at Koeberg power station.

Eskom has warned that there could be up to 100 days of load shedding in the coming winter season, in the worst-case scenario.

Nobody can tell you that it's going to end on Friday or Monday or Tuesday or anyday. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The level of breakdowns is exceptionally high and it's quite random. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

If you look at Eskom's outlook for load shedding... they are colour-coded green, orange and red, if you look at the outlook, it is dominated by code red for almost the whole year. That indicates that there is a very high risk of load shedding. Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence