'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI

There are more storms threatening further hardship on residents of KwaZulu-Natal as more than 250 people are confirmed to have died as a result of flooding.

"Thank goodness for non-governmental organisations descending speedily and effectively on KZN to bring relief to flood-stricken regions of the province" comments Bruce Whitfield.

One of those organisations is the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson.

It's been a really tiring 48 hours for the guys... Understand these are 'butchers, bakers, candlestick makers'; people who work in other jobs and give up their free time to respond to emergencies. Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

We are one of many organisations that respond out of necessity in a major incident like this... There are a number of non-profits and obviously government organisations out there... all doing a fantastic job. Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

Not only has the NSRI been keeping swimmers safe in South African waters for more than 50 years, it has done so with only volunteers.

Keeping this life-saving operation running is hugely expensive and the NSRI relies on donations.

I think it's our model that works really well. It operates on a high level of trust... We have 50 amazing station commanders all over the country and 1,400 volunteers, and we trust them to go out and save people's lives... Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

They do a fantastic job and, by all accounts, in the last 48 hours really pulled out all the stops... rescuing 100 workers out of a single factory with a 4.2 metre jet rib (rigid inflatable boat), an amazing feat... Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

The NSRI raised R174 million from donations in 2021.

Dr Robertson attributes this feat to a strong fundraising model with a "huge" diversity of income streams, including regular competitions.

We have two large competitions that we run annually, one an annuity debit order model... We ask for donations in amounts of R25... There are about 340,000 R25 donations running currently... Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

... and in our car competition this year you can win four cars... That's another competition that earns us about R30 million a year... Dr Cleeve Robertson, CEO - National Sea Rescue Institute

Find out more about the NSRI's operations and how you can help at nsri.org.za.

