Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
The Mr Price Group is expanding into more upmarket clothing with the acquisition of a majority stake in Studio 88 Group.
Studio 88 is a South African clothing and footwear retailer that stocks international brands like Levi's, Adidas and Vans.
Mr Price said in a statement that it will pay 3.3 billion rand in cash for a 70% stake in Studio 88’s owner Blue Falcon Trading 188.
"Studio 88 Group has broad appeal to aspirational and trend conscious customers across a wide range of age profiles and affordability levels."
The acquisition comes just more than a year after Mr Price bought Yuppiechef for R460 million.
What is Mr Price seeing in the South African economy that others may not be?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
From a strategic fit it makes a lot of sense for Mr Price to move outside of current markets where it's got quite a big competitive base in Pick n Pay Clothing and obviously Pep and the Ackerman base...Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
While the sector Mr Price is moving into is also competitive, the business it's bought has grown very well over the last 8-10 years he says,
We know it's a tough environment in South Africa... but good businesses will probably still do well... and Mr Price has certainly shown us that they can do.Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
The deal was immediately accretive to Mr Price shareholders... and they paid it all cash... It's potentially going to generate the same amount of cash in the next two years...Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management
For more detail, listen to the interview with Walker below:
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will, the director of ProVeg South Africa.Read More
MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
Pippa Hudson interviews Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down
Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Dr. Caroline Hilton from the Western Cape Blood Service.Read More