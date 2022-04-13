Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
Technology service provider EOH says it has delivered a profit after successfully completing the turnaround strategy it started three years ago in the wake of a corruption scandal.
The company generated an operating profit of R167 million for the half year ended 31 January 2022, compared to R76 million for the first half of 2021.
EOH reported headline earnings per share of 41 cents - up 214% from a total headline loss per share in 2021.
RELATED: Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy
However, total revenue fell 20% to R3 511 million from R4 376 million in the prior year. EOH said 74% of the decline can be attributed to asset sales.
"The return to a bottom line profit, normalisation of margins as we do the right business with the right customers in the right way as well as the normalisation of our cost base and procedures now allows us to go GET our future."
Today EOH is excited to announce its interim results for the period ended 31 January 2022. We delivered a profit following a successful #turnaround.— EOH (@eohsolve) April 13, 2022
Read the full SENS announcement: https://t.co/5AAHz6wTGc#EOHInterimResults #SOLVE
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.
We're in a good place, if you think about when I first spoke to you probably three years ago.... we had R4.1 billion of debt; today we have R1.6 billion with some sales that we announced last week that will reduce that by another R500 million, taking us to around R1.1 billion...Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
At 10% we were paying R410 million of interest. We will pay, at the end of the year, R110 million of interest and that's what's going to the bottom line and giving us a profit.Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
I think my bankers are actually very happy with me at the moment... The fact that they've rolled it out another 12 months after doing it for three years... as we've agreed a plan and we've delivered on it.Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings
Van Coller says the trimmed-down EOH, after asset sales, will be a R6 billion company.
They have been seeing "green shoots" with the trend of businesses starting to digitise more aggressively, he adds.
Listen to the interview with the EOH CEO in the audio clip below:
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
SA could be in for the worst year of load shedding yet - analyst
Tshidi Madia chats to energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More