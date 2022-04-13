[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week Rice faced a tough choice between campaigns for Sportsmans Warehouse and Volkswagen's new Crafter for his top pick.
"Both have a broadly common message about the power of the individual and the reward for effort."
The one features athletes getting up at the crack of dawn to train and the other people working all hours of the day and night to keep their businesses growing.
In the end Volkswagen won out for its TV ad for the new Crafter panel van, pitched as "your ultimate business partner".
They are both quite languid in their pace. They are both blessed with good voice-overs and excellent production values... but the Sportsmans Warehouse one is a little bit generic, a bit Nike-like...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
[The Volkswagen campaign] concludes that, thanks to the partnership between the entrepreneurs and the Volkswagen Crafter, that it's you who drives this country forward.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
... Volkswagen's honouring of entrepreneurship in South Africa, being the people who drive this country forward.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show (Volkswagen discussion at 4:39):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVl9mh3YjE4
