We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa





Launched in 2019, the Mahindra XUV300 received a five-star rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) in 2020.

Local tests show the car setting a new benchmark for safety in its class.

In fact, the entry level XUV300 is the safest car ever tested in Africa.

It boasts a fantastic score of 16.42 out of 17 for adult protection, giving it a five-star rating while scoring four out of five for child safety.

© mackoflower/123rf.com

RELATED: South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' costs only R80 000 – and it’s not awful

The W4 XUV300 has a five-year/150 000-kilometre warranty and a three-year/50 000-kilometre service plan.

The rest of the range has a five-year/90 000-kilometre service plan.

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV300:

W4 petrol: R234 999

W4 petrol SE: R244 999

W6 petrol: R261 999

W6 diesel: R281 999

W8 petrol: R316 999

W8 diesel: R336 999

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ernest Page.

It’s the safest car tested in Africa… To get a five-star safety rating as an Indian manufacturer is a big deal… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

The Mahindra is very quirky… but for the price… you get a fully-loaded car with seven airbags… Ernest Page, motoring journalist