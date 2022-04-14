Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend





JOHANNESBURG - The long weekend is upon us and there’s something happening for everyone in the city.

Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster.

So, unwind this Easter weekend and celebrate the occasion – or the break – with these seven exciting activities.

Enjoy an unusual wine tasting pairing

If you’re in the mood for some wine but want an Easter-themed twist to it, then look no further than Durbanville’s D’Aria. This Easter weekend, the popular establishment known for its hand-crafted wines is hosting a wine taste pairing with a unique twist: hot cross buns.

The event, which costs a cool R75 per person, combines the joys of Easter by pairing its award-winning wines with a hot cross bun with its own appropriate filling. In the mood for some Sauvignon Blanc and some pickle fish? Then you’ve found the perfect place.

Watch Forest Run

The Two Oceans half marathon and ultra marathon are happening on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Though it is too late to enter, you can spectate along the route and cheer on the runners.

The half marathon takes place on 16 April, starting at 6.30am in Newlands and ending at UCT while the ultra marathon is on 17 April. It starts at 5.20am in Newlands and also ends at UCT.

Attend a Dance-Fest

If you’re looking for a wholesome jol with your loved ones – or by yourself – then a cool event to attend to is Secret Sunrise Cape Town’s silent dance party Autumn abunDANCE.

Located at St James Dance Patch, a ticket will cost you R150 per adult and R50 for kids under 12 and takes place on 15 April.

Billed as an invitation to celebrate the abundance within and around you as autumn settles in, attendees will be given sanitised headsets upon arrival, with each session described as “unique, often curated according to theme that attendees come together to celebrate and even welcome to dress up to.”

The event starts at 7am but attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6.45am to receive the headphones in time

Catch a Movie Outdoors

Skip traditional cinemas and spend some time outdoors to close the (official) long weekend with a viewing of the hilariously fun and Easter-appropriate hit Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway to close the weekend off on Sunday, 17 April.

Located at Kirstenbosch Gardens, the Galileo Open Air Cinema hosts weekly outdoor viewings Thursdays to Sundays with a different movie every screening.

With this Sunday’s screening of Peter Rabbit, it is a perfect way to spend a Sunday night outdoors.

Whether you’re on a date, spending some time with family or kicking it with your friends, dinner and a movie has never sounded more atmospheric.

Tickets start at R109 and includes a chocolate Easter egg, backrest, blanket, and entertainment for the kids before the movie screening with the screening starting at 5pm.

Go to an Exhibition

If you are eager to go out but you're looking for something more easy-going but insightful, then the Iziko Museums of South Africa is guaranteeing something special for everyone of every age. Iziko is a flagship heritage institution in Cape Town that manages 11 national museums around the city and, according to its official site, “the most advanced digital Planetarium and Digital Dome on the African Continent.”

Tickets typically range from R15 per entrant between six and seventeen years old to R30 for adults and is open all week, making the museum as accessible as it is important.

Support our Young Entrepreneurs

For those raising young entrepreneurs or if you simply want to support the future of our economy, then the V&A Waterfront’s Kids Market is the ideal space to spend part of your Easter weekend.

The market allows a platform for young creative minds to show off their budding entrepreneurial and business skills or the perfect place for parents to boast about their children’s prowess. Either way, it’s a win-win for parents, family members and kids alike.

The market will take place on 16 and 17 April at the centre court outside H&M from 9am to 2pm.

Enjoy Some Good Food With an Added Easter Edge

Last, but certainly not least, the Boschendal Wine Estate has something extra special planned for the Easter weekend!

Running from 12 April to 19 April, The Deli estate will be hosting an Easter-themed menu for the entire week.

On the agenda, The Deli has a curated Easter-themed breakfast menu as well as a picnic in the afternoon with its own special Easter menu and live music throughout the weekend.

To top all that up, there will also be Easter egg hunts around the farm, a Good Friday night market and an Easter Sunday and Family Day lunch.

The Deli is located at the Boschendal Estate, with entry to the night market and egg hunt free of charge. Further bookings can be made here.

This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend