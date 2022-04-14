Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
CAPE TOWN - There are two new Omicron sublineages but there is no need to panic, says the Western Cape Health Department.
According to the director of Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation, Tulio de Oliveira, the sublineages have been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.
It has been identified as BA.4 and BA.5.
According to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, genomic data and PCR test data suggest that these new sublineages may be causing an increasing share of reported cases in the country, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
He said that there were differences in the mutation profile from other Omicron sublineages but it was too early to say.
The BA.4 is mainly in Gauteng and the BA.5 in KwaZulu-Natal, while in the Western Cape there's a very small number of specimens with BA.4.
Scientists say that vaccination remains the key intervention to protect against severe disease, hospitalisation and death from all known variants.
This article first appeared on EWN : Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0112002/jarun011200200002/140620221-blood-sample-tube-positive-with-covid-19-or-novel-coronavirus.jpg
More from Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More
How you can help those affected by KZN floods
On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.Read More
It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
Bongani Bingwa interviews Netcare emergency, trauma and CSI group manager Mande Toubkin about the situation in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
The City of Cape Town has issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.Read More
Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to KwaZululu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.Read More