Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure
- The Western Cape government has lost R676 million in irregular spending between 2019 and 2021
- That's according to a written reply by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier
- The provincial treasury was quizzed about irregular expenditure patterns that have emerged in the last few years
- The ANC's Nomi Nkondlo claims Western Cape departments have been flouting procurement procedure
The sum of irregular spending in the Western Cape between 2019 and 2021 amounts to over R676 million, according to Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier.
Maynier was responding to a question from provincial ANC finance spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo, who asked for detailed information about irregular spending in the province.
According to Maynier, the biggest culprits were Premier Alan Winde's office, the departments of Human Settlements, Health and Education, as well the Western Cape Liquor Authority.
Nkondlo, who's a member of the standing committee on public accounts in the Western Cape legislature, says she's noticed a worrying trend in the province.
She says although the Western Cape fairs better than other provinces in terms of irregular spending, it is still a cause for concern.
Nkondlo says the sitaution cannot be downplayed because it affects service delivery in the province.
We are saying these monies are very important in as far as service delivery is concerned.Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for Finance and Economic Opportunities - ANC Western Cape
Nkondlo tells CapeTalk that Maynier didn't provide further details on how the irregular spending was justified.
She claims that various Western Cape departments are not abiding by supply chain legislation.
According to Nkondlo, Maynier's own department is "non-compliant" and does not follow correct procurement procedure.
The biggest area here in terms of the response from MEC Maynier is irregular expenditure... they give detail of all the provincial departments and provincial entities.Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for finance and economic opportunities - ANC Western Cape
We see this trend from 2018 of about R21.3 million from the various provincial departments right up to 2019/20 which increased with almost R286 million and then in 2020/21 R345 million.Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for finance and economic opportunities - ANC Western Cape
When you come to provincial entities, it's about R11 million, it then decreased to R5 million and then in 2020/21 it was R4.9 million.... the main culprit here being the Western Cape Liquor Authority.Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for Finance and Economic Opportunities - ANC Western Cape
If you go into wasteful expenditure you have about R112 million in 2018/19 with 2019/20 about R68 million and lastly in 2020/21 it was R737 million so you can see these trends.Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for finance and economic opportunities - ANC Western Cape
Source : @WesternCapeGov/Twitter
More from Politics
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene
Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene.Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
She beat her competition, Thabani Nyawose by 29 votes.Read More
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.Read More