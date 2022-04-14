Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure





The Western Cape government has lost R676 million in irregular spending between 2019 and 2021

That's according to a written reply by Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier

The provincial treasury was quizzed about irregular expenditure patterns that have emerged in the last few years

The ANC's Nomi Nkondlo claims Western Cape departments have been flouting procurement procedure

FILE: Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier presents the province's budget in the Western Cape Legislature on 16 March 2020. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter

The sum of irregular spending in the Western Cape between 2019 and 2021 amounts to over R676 million, according to Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier.

Maynier was responding to a question from provincial ANC finance spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo, who asked for detailed information about irregular spending in the province.

According to Maynier, the biggest culprits were Premier Alan Winde's office, the departments of Human Settlements, Health and Education, as well the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

Nkondlo, who's a member of the standing committee on public accounts in the Western Cape legislature, says she's noticed a worrying trend in the province.

She says although the Western Cape fairs better than other provinces in terms of irregular spending, it is still a cause for concern.

Nkondlo says the sitaution cannot be downplayed because it affects service delivery in the province.

We are saying these monies are very important in as far as service delivery is concerned. Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for Finance and Economic Opportunities - ANC Western Cape

Nkondlo tells CapeTalk that Maynier didn't provide further details on how the irregular spending was justified.

She claims that various Western Cape departments are not abiding by supply chain legislation.

According to Nkondlo, Maynier's own department is "non-compliant" and does not follow correct procurement procedure.

The biggest area here in terms of the response from MEC Maynier is irregular expenditure... they give detail of all the provincial departments and provincial entities. Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for finance and economic opportunities - ANC Western Cape

We see this trend from 2018 of about R21.3 million from the various provincial departments right up to 2019/20 which increased with almost R286 million and then in 2020/21 R345 million. Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for finance and economic opportunities - ANC Western Cape

When you come to provincial entities, it's about R11 million, it then decreased to R5 million and then in 2020/21 it was R4.9 million.... the main culprit here being the Western Cape Liquor Authority. Nomi Nkondlo, Spokerson for Finance and Economic Opportunities - ANC Western Cape