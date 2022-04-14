Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
- Every year, the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club feeds hundreds of poor people to mark Good Friday.
- The club's Keith Blake says volunteers prepare enough pickled fish to feed almost 2,000 needy residents.
- The annual pickled fish run reaches less fortunate people in areas such as Lansdowne, Hanover Park, and Philippi.
A generous motorcycle club based in Ottery, Cape Town is getting ready to feed hundreds of less fortunate people as part of their yearly convoy known as the “Pickled Fish Run”.
It has become an annual tradition for the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club to provide the Easter delicacy to underprivileged residents.
They distribute goodies including pickled fish, bread, and Easter eggs to residents in areas such as Lansdowne, Hanover Park, and Philippi.
The Easter initiative was started by Keith Blake, whose family founded the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.
Blake says he was moved by a group of hungry boys who turned up on his doorstep asking for some pickled fish several years ago.
Since then, Blake and his sons have been working together with other bikers and volunteers to prepare huge batches of pickled fish and deliver them on Good Friday.
Blake, who's a retired police officer and community activist, says his family doesn't eat until they have fed the needy.
He says this year's “Pickled Fish Run” has been supported by several local businesses.
I'm blessed, I'm excited, I'm burning with passion... for the pickled fish run.Keith Blake, Co-founder - The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club
I don't give people scraps... I told my wife as long as God allows me to live, I will not eat pickled fish again until I've given to the poor.Keith Blake, Co-founder - The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club
Every year, we have been feeding from 1,000 to 2,000 people on Good Friday pickled fish... with hot cross buns... we don't come home until there's nothing left.Keith Blake, Co-founder - The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club
Source : https://www.facebook.com/OtteryBoys/photos/2099569116884707
