Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house
- Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross, according to environmental scientist Prof Mark Taylor.
- The professor has co-authored an article on The Conversation about why you should always "de-shoe" at the door.
- Prof Taylor tells CapeTalk that a third of the matter building up inside your home is from outside, often brought in via dirty shoe bottoms.
A team of environmental chemists has argued that you shouldn't wear your outside shoes inside the house.
Australian scientist Professor Mark Taylor says research has shown that about a third of the matter building up inside your home is from outside.
Taylor says many of the contaminants are brought inside the home via filthy shoe bottoms.
Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean to say it's not on your shoes.Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist - Environment Protection Authority Victoria
The professor has co-authored an article on The Conversation about why you should always "de-shoe" at the door.
He says people are contaminating their homes with all sorts of gross particles, including dog faeces, bird faeces, human faeces and urine.
More concerningly, shoe bottoms can sometimes carry antibiotic-resistant genes that make bacteria resistant to antibiotics.
He says our shoes are also exposed to a range of harmful substances such as microplastics, pesticides, chemicals and potentially toxic metals.
The research that we've done has demonstrated that contaminants will come in from outside... such as trace metals, contaminants such as lead, arsenic, zinc, copper, and cadmium, for example.Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist - Environment Protection Authority Victoria
RELATED: Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert
Instead of dragging these contaminants across your carpets and living room floor, Taylor says it's best to leave your filth outside the door.
You can have a shoe-free household or some dedicated “indoor shoes” that never get worn outside.
Maybe also reconsider that 5-second-rule, he jests.
One of the most gross things that people should be concerned about is faeces... It will get on your shoes and in the soles of the shoe and you will then tramp it onto your house. It's really quite disgusting.Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist - Environment Protection Authority Victoria
The solution to this is very simple: Leave your shoes off outside, it's free, everybody can do it. It means you don't have to clean your house as frequently and you don't bring in the outside to the inside.Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist - Environment Protection Authority Victoria
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166200651_businessman-taking-off-shoes-after-work-at-home.html?vti=lsu0bbdwytpkkxx7vf-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.Read More
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.Read More
CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!
Tracey Lange (KFM) vs actress Crystal Donna Roberts vs TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw … who has the best easter seafood dish?Read More
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More