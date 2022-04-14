Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
- 248 KwaZulu-Natal schools have been damaged by floods and hundreds more have been forced to shut
- KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says officials can only assess the extent of the damages next week
- The death toll has risen to 306 and a provincial disaster has been declared
More than 240 schools have been damaged due to floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says over 500 schools were forced to close due to the extreme rainfall in the province.
The death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban has risen to 306 and KZN has been declared a disaster area.
Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says flood-damaged schools remain inaccessible due to road closures and can only be assesed on Tuesday next week.
According to Mahlambi, KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will hold an urgent meeting with senior management teams on Thursday morning to discuss how to support learners and teachers affected by the floods.
The latest reports are that there were 248 schools that were damaged but more than 500 schools were affected, hence we issued a memo to say that parents should the learners at home, similarly with educators because it was very dangerous to go to such schools.Muzi Mahlambi, Spokesperson - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education
For now, we have not been able to assess the damages because we are relying on what principals are telling us but it will vary from classrooms being flooded, office admin blocks being flooded to a point where you can't have teaching and learning taking place in such conditions.Muzi Mahlambi, Spokesperson - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education
Some of the roads have collapsed.Muzi Mahlambi, Spokesperson - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education
