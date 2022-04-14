Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
- Municipal officials have given the Two Oceans Marathon the green light following urgent talks between the race organisers and local church leaders
- The race was hanging in the balance until Wednesday afternoon due to concerns about the Easter Sunday road closures
- This year, the half marathon will be run on Saturday 16 April and the ultra-marathon will take place on Sunday 17 April
- The City of Cape Town says the event will be moved away from Easter Weekend going forward
The City of Cape Town has given the final go-ahead for the Two Oceans Marathon to proceed over the Easter weekend.
The City says there is now a clear traffic plan for affected churches that will ensure Easter services can go ahead.
The event permit for the Two Oceans Marathon was up in the air until Wednesday afternoon due to concerns about the ultra-marathon race planned for Easter Sunday.
A number of frustrated churches and religious groups objected to the road closures that would affect congregants attending services on the holy weekend.
In a statement issued on Monday, Two Oceans Marathon apologised to church leaders for the Easter Sunday date clash.
The iconic race traditionally takes place on a Saturday but was split over Saturday and Sunday this year to comply with Covid-19 regulations.
"The decision to split the annual event over two days over the Easter Weekend has had unintended consequences on an important day for the Christian community, for which we sincerely apologise", the organisation said.
Anyone wishing to attend a church or place of worship on Easter Sunday will not be prevented from doing so.Two Oceans Marathon NPC
Following consultations between the race organisers and church leaders, the City of Cape Town says it is satisfied that there is a clear plan in place.
According to the municipality, the Two Ocean Marathon board has committed to moving the event away from Easter Weekend in future.
To mitigate the impact on any worshippers or other individuals going about their business, the City’s Traffic Services will work with marathon marshals to ensure worshippers are able to gain access to intersections along the route and ensure they are not unreasonably restricted in reaching their properties or places of business at all times.City of Cape Town
The decision was made following a lengthy revision of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC event plans and supporting documents as required by the Events By-Law together with the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.City of Cape Town
Source : Twitter.
