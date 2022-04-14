It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare





Netcare's emergency, trauma and CSI group manager, Mande Toubkin, says it has been a joint effort where South Africans have pulled together to help the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service is warning more rainfall forecast for the long weekend could set back recovery efforts as mop-up operations are underway.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Toubkin adds that it has been difficult to fly in and out as KZN rain and the mist.

We actually had to wait to transport people by helicopter until late afternoons. I think most hospitals have done well in managing patients until we had to transfer them. Mande Toubkin, Emergency, trauma and CSI group manager - Netcare

It has been extremely difficult for the helicopter team to transport people due to the weather. Mande Toubkin, Emergency, trauma and CSI group manager - Netcare

