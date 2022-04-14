It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
Netcare's emergency, trauma and CSI group manager, Mande Toubkin, says it has been a joint effort where South Africans have pulled together to help the people of KwaZulu-Natal.
The South African Weather Service is warning more rainfall forecast for the long weekend could set back recovery efforts as mop-up operations are underway.
RELATED: SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Toubkin adds that it has been difficult to fly in and out as KZN rain and the mist.
We actually had to wait to transport people by helicopter until late afternoons. I think most hospitals have done well in managing patients until we had to transfer them.Mande Toubkin, Emergency, trauma and CSI group manager - Netcare
It has been extremely difficult for the helicopter team to transport people due to the weather.Mande Toubkin, Emergency, trauma and CSI group manager - Netcare
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
More from Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More
How you can help those affected by KZN floods
On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
The City of Cape Town has issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.Read More
Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to KwaZululu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.Read More
Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
According to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, genomic data and PCR test data suggest that these new sublineages may be causing an increasing share of reported cases in the country, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More