Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week





CAPE TOWN - Eskom has on Thursday warned it may have to implement load shedding again next week.

However, the power utility said it's still on track to suspend load shedding at 5am on Friday.

That's due to expected lower demand over the weekend.

Over the past 24 hours, more units tripped at the Kusile and Kendal power stations.

The Kusile unit has returned to service this morning, as well as one at the Camden power station.

