No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom

Latest Local
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community Pippa Hudson speaks to Gasant Abarder, co-organiser of 'Boeberaand under the bridge'. 15 April 2022 8:25 AM
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers. 14 April 2022 8:12 PM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
View all Politics
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks. 14 April 2022 4:57 PM
View all Business
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about? For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent. 15 April 2022 11:05 AM
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt. 15 April 2022 9:15 AM
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the yea... 14 April 2022 6:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom

14 April 2022 11:12 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
Andre de Ruyter
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.

CAPE TOWN - At this stage, the Easter long weekend will be free of power cuts.

Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.

Stage 2 blackouts are being implemented until 5am on Friday morning due to unplanned outages, inclement weather and high demand.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

On Wednesday night, another unit tripped at Kusile, but it's already back online.

"There are some people that think Eskom doesn't work through the night and I think this proves we really have teams out there that are working all hours of the day and night to ensure that we bring units back as soon as possible," Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said.

He warned that they may need to implement power cuts next week.

"Due to the unpredictable nature of our generation system and that may lead to load shedding during the course of next week. At this point in time, we are doing everything that we can to avoid that but given the unpredictability of our system, we are able to give you a guarantee that that will not happen," De Ruyter said.


This article first appeared on EWN : No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom




