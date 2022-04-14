City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
- CoCT has created a free app to help City of Cape Town customers navigate their way through load shedding more easily.
- The new app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store, also allows residents to log electricity service requests.
Cape Town often experiences load shedding stages one stage below what the rest of the country is experiencing due to the generation of additional capacity using the city’s Steenbras Pumped Storage Plant.
The City of Cape Town has created a new load shedding app where users can get real-time information on load shedding in their area as well as log electricity service requests, and find out where City of Cape Town customers can buy prepaid electricity.
The mobile app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
How it works
City of Cape Town customers can view their area's load shedding status and timetables by adding their area or suburb via a map, their current location, or by searching the search box.
You just click on the map in the app and add the areas about which you want to be notified.
Click to read the City of Cape Town's full statement
More from Local
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gasant Abarder, co-organiser of 'Boeberaand under the bridge'.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake
The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has stressed there's no need to panic after sirens at the power plant were activated by accident on Thursday.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
More from Politics
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.Read More
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene
Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene.Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More