City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier

14 April 2022 12:24 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Load shedding
loadshedding app

The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.
  • CoCT has created a free app to help City of Cape Town customers navigate their way through load shedding more easily.
  • The new app, available on Google Play and Apple App Store, also allows residents to log electricity service requests.
A screengrab of the City of Cape Town's load shedding app.

Cape Town often experiences load shedding stages one stage below what the rest of the country is experiencing due to the generation of additional capacity using the city’s Steenbras Pumped Storage Plant.

The City of Cape Town has created a new load shedding app where users can get real-time information on load shedding in their area as well as log electricity service requests, and find out where City of Cape Town customers can buy prepaid electricity.

The mobile app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

How it works

City of Cape Town customers can view their area's load shedding status and timetables by adding their area or suburb via a map, their current location, or by searching the search box.

You just click on the map in the app and add the areas about which you want to be notified.

Click to read the City of Cape Town's full statement




