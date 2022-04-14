CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!





On Monday, Clarence Ford challenged KFM presenter Tracey Lange, actress Crystal Donna Roberts and television host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw to come up with an easter seafood dish.

There was only one condition: do not spend more than R567 (see what he did there?).

“Vis is duur!” explained Ford.

On Thursday, Lange, Roberts and Van Louw joined Ford in the studio to present their dishes for critique.

It was great fun, but we can’t all be winners, can we?

Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw (l), Tracey Lange (m) and Crystal Donna Roberts (r).

Third place – Lange’s "ingelegte vis"

Lange confused Ford when she brought back R400 of the R567 he gave to her to create her dish.

She also did not provide a slip to prove her purchases, quite fishy according to the suspicious Ford.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of things that need to be investigated further… Clarence Ford

Second place – Roberts’ hake potato bake

Not bad, said Ford, but rock-hard bread spoiled the dish.

Unfortunately, you bought the French loaf on Monday! Clarence Ford

Winner – Van Louw’s haddock snoek biltong infused with egg in a Biryani

Absolutely, wonderful on the tastebuds!... You get a trophy! … Clarence Ford

