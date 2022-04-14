Streaming issues? Report here
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Muslim
Ramadan
Religion
fasting
Eid al-Fitr

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Ramadan is a religious month Muslim people around the globe celebrate every year.

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr (“The Night of Power”).

Known widely for its fasting, there is however, much more to the sacred month than skipping a few meals.

Considering that there is a high chance you are acquainted with a Muslim person either personally or professionally, here a few things your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan.

So what is Ramadan?

According to the Prophet Muhammad, “when the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, the gates of hell are closed and devils are chained.”

Taking place every ninth month of the lunar calendar year, it’s a period where Muslim people fast from dawn to sunset where all food, liquids, smoking and sexual activities are prohibited (that includes chewing gum) for 30 days culminating in a three-day festival called Eid al-Fitr (akin to Christmas for Christians).

Why fasting matters

Fasting is more than just abstaining from certain habits and activities and is not all doom-and-gloom for your Muslim mates - it’s a time to practice spiritual discipline, charity and more intense prayer and study of the Quran.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars – or duties – of Islam as well as a physical testimony of one’s faith. It’s a period meant to remind Muslim people about the inherent frailty of human life and their dependence on Allah for sustenance.

A key proponent of fasting is also to remind Muslims of the struggles that those who have far less material privileges than them face on a regular basis to build their awareness, compassion and empathy to the suffering of the poor and needy.

It is an opportunity for Muslim people to reduce and drown out the distractions of life to focus more clearly on their relationship with Allah.

How it's done

Fasting begins at dawn and ends at dusk.

What this entails for the average Muslim is waking up before dawn to have a pre-fast meal called Suhoor followed by a special morning prayer. Foods high in protein and fibre are often recommended more than fast foods and sugary snacks because the aim is to eat something that will sustain one for the entire day and not disappear after a couple of hours.

For the most part, the rest of the day remains pretty much the same as their average day would go until sunset when the evening call to prayer is made where a light meal is had, followed by the evening prayer and a post-fast meal called Iftar.

Also, it should be made known that messing up a fasting day is not an immediate sentence to purgatory but is encouraged to be made up through fasting at a later stage or through providing a meal to a needy person for each fast day missed.

It’s not an edgy diet

Though fasting could technically make you lose weight, it is not an extreme diet like purposeful intermittent fasting. In fact, Ramadan is notorious for often causing weight gain. And it makes sense.

During Ramadan large meals are consumed in between a relatively long period of time, which tends to mess up your metabolism.

Like any diet plan like intermittent fasting, you may lose a few kilos during the fasting period but without making structured and consistent lifestyle changes, once the period ends, you’re likely to gain it all back.

The dos and don’ts of being respectful

For the most part, most Muslim people don’t expect a radical change in behaviour from non-Muslim people – especially in non-Muslim countries.

However, there are things you can do to be respectful to your Muslim peers during Ramadan.

Firstly, though you’re not required to completely shy away from eating in front of fasting Muslims, it is (highly) appreciated if you didn’t eat your tasty lunch right next to them.

Be quiet and respectful during prayer and opt for listening to music with your headphones instead of out loud.

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t offer your Muslim peers any food or drinks, and especially not offer them a cigarette no matter how tempted you are to have a buddy to go on smoke breaks with. And if you do so by mistake, don’t beat yourself up but be more mindful next time you feel like giving.

When inviting them to a dinner party, make sure it’s after sunset.

Lastly, though not a requirement, if you do want to greet your Muslim friends respectfully during Ramadan, “Ramadan/Eid Kareem” (meaning “have a generous Ramadan/ Eid”) and “Ramadan/Eid Mubarak” (meaning “have a blessed Ramadan/Eid”) are the standard greetings.

Also, don’t be mean about “not getting it”.


This article first appeared on EWN : What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan




