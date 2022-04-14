Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform 'Truth Social' is losing subscribers, and fast.
It's been described as a Twitter look-alike where posts are called “truths”.
The app launched for iPhones on 20 February, but more than six weeks later is still not available for android phones.
While they've advertised for an engineer to build an app for android phones, hundreds of thousands of would-be subscribers are reportedly still sitting on the waiting list.
RELATED: Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech'
The former US president was banned from Twitter in January 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol.
The platform said he’d “incited violence” with unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election had been stolen.
Branding expert Andy Rice says the troubles with Truth Social are a good reminder of the difficulty of brand building.
We remember from the last American presidential election that Donald Trump was crying foul about the behaviour and stance of the other big social media platforms and swore that he would start his own, which he did.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It seems the initial waves it made were quite substantial and signed up a lot of members... but the truth is they're plummeting downwards... and it's probably going to be quite difficult for him to maintain with any sense of truth that he's got a real success on his hands that's going to outdo Facebook.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
We also need to be aware of how volatile social media platforms can be, Rice says.
Recent research showed one third of surveyed teenagers picked TikTok as their preferred platform, with another 30% picking Snapchat.
Just 3% said they were loyal to Facebook as a first choice.
That might be something of a warning of what future awaits Meta's brand down the roadAndy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
One of the great definitions of a brand is a promise made and a promise kept. I think that Donald Trump is very good at making promises, but is he any good at keeping them? I think the flight of so many members from Truth Social would suggest that he's making promises that he subsequently doesn't get to keep.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/leirbagarc/leirbagarc1802/leirbagarc180200024/101161889-drawing-of-donald-trump.jpg
More from Business
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
More from World
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor
International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.Read More
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More