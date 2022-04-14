Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Insurance company, Old Mutual Insure, says it is expecting a high volume of claims from KwaZulu-Natal due to the heavy rains that have destroyed properties.
More than 300 people have been killed since heavy rains devastated the province over the weekend.
John Perlman speaks to Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni about this.
We have seen quite an uptick in the number of claims we have received and a large proportion of that is due to the flooding in KZN at the moment.Lizo Mnguni, Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
We expect policyholders to do a proper assessment in the coming days or weeks.Lizo Mnguni, Spokesperson - Old Mutual Insure
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
