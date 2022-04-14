Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'





Image: Tumisu from Pixabay

Just days after declining a seat on the board of Twitter (after buying up 9%) Elon Musk is now making a cash offer of between $41 billion and $43 billion for the company. That's around R600 billion.

The Tesla CEO, already the richest person in the world, says Twitter needs to be taken private and become a platform for free speech.

"It's already the free speech Wild West on most occasions anyway!" quips Bruce Whitfield.

The social media giant confirmed on Thursday that it had received "an unsolicited, non-binding proposal" from Musk to acquire its stock for $54.20 per share in cash.

Whitfield interviews Paul Paul Theron (MD of Vestact Asset Management) who describes this development as "a debacle unfolding".

"What on earth is Musk thinking!" Theron exclaims.

If I had $43 billion lying around I'm not sure I'd be trying to buy Twitter! It's become like a freewheeling public square; it feels almost like a utility that ought to be owned by no-one or by a community trust or something... Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Obviously he likes Twitter and thinks the people running it are idiots but I'm not sure if he actually wants to go ahead with the buy-out... and the share price is trading at a level well below his bid, which maybe the other people don't think he's serious about it either. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Musk has called people's bluff on Twitter many times, but this is an official offer that has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Theron says the fact that he's being advised by Morgan Stanley suggests either they're game for a bid, or think the cash resources could be obtained.

He is of course the world's richest man with all of those Tesla shares that everyone wants to buy so I suppose he could shuffle around a few tens of billions here and there and actually do it. Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

The problem with Twitter says Theron, is while it can be a lot of fun it isn't that great a business considering the type of advertising that appears alongside tweets.

Some reckon that this could mean that if it's in play, maybe someone more respectable and meaningful as a potential buyer like Google could emerge... with its tremendous depth of engineering, Google might actually find a way of monetizing it a little bit better... Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Honestly, I don't know what he wants it for. The free speech is one thing but anyone who's involved in running social media businesses will tell you that content moderation is an absolute nightmare! You've got to have armies of people trying to decide what is acceptable and what isn't... It's terribly difficult... Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

