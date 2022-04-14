Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet has indicated it wants to declare force majeure on its Richards Bay coal line, Thungela Resources said on Thursday.
The thermal coal miner and exporter released a statement outlining its response to a letter Transnet sent to coal exporters.
It said the state-owned ports and railway company cited ongoing legal proceedings (relating to irregular locomotive acquisition) and problems with vandalism as the reasons it could not properly perform required services.
Related stories:
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Thungela Resources, July Ndlovu.
This is a problem that's been in the making for a while... Last year Transnet were only able to transport 58 million tons to the port...July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
.... therefore our SENS announcement follows a letter we received from them as an industry, sent to each exporter, to say they think the difficulties they had last year will continue for another six months and therefore they think that constitutes a force majeure event.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
The situation is more complex than this says Ndlovu, as the circumstances under which Transnet could cease to uphold its end of the contract with the industry are specific.
There are specific circumstances within the contract that constitute a force majeure... Part of the discussion we're having with them is whether in fact some of the challenges they've had do constitute a force majeure in the first instance, and whether the continuation of those... give arise to that particular eventuality.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
Our views are different, but what is encouraging is that they've agreed for us to engage to try and resolve the issues that they've got.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
Ndlovu emphasizes that Transnet is also continuing to rail coal to the port at the same rate as last year, which it must also be said falls short of the industry's expectations.
"Therefore coal continues to move."
He notes that there have already been instances of private-public collaboration - an example is the launch last year of a security "intervention" on the line which is beginning to show results.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/whitestar1955/whitestar19551504/whitestar1955150400095/39234134-line-of-coal-g%C3%BCterwagen-full-on-train-track.jpg
More from Business
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
More from Politics
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene
Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene.Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More