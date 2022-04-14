Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?





© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Transnet has indicated it wants to declare force majeure on its Richards Bay coal line, Thungela Resources said on Thursday.

The thermal coal miner and exporter released a statement outlining its response to a letter Transnet sent to coal exporters.

It said the state-owned ports and railway company cited ongoing legal proceedings (relating to irregular locomotive acquisition) and problems with vandalism as the reasons it could not properly perform required services.

Related stories:

Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Thungela Resources, July Ndlovu.

This is a problem that's been in the making for a while... Last year Transnet were only able to transport 58 million tons to the port... July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

.... therefore our SENS announcement follows a letter we received from them as an industry, sent to each exporter, to say they think the difficulties they had last year will continue for another six months and therefore they think that constitutes a force majeure event. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

The situation is more complex than this says Ndlovu, as the circumstances under which Transnet could cease to uphold its end of the contract with the industry are specific.

There are specific circumstances within the contract that constitute a force majeure... Part of the discussion we're having with them is whether in fact some of the challenges they've had do constitute a force majeure in the first instance, and whether the continuation of those... give arise to that particular eventuality. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

Our views are different, but what is encouraging is that they've agreed for us to engage to try and resolve the issues that they've got. July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

Ndlovu emphasizes that Transnet is also continuing to rail coal to the port at the same rate as last year, which it must also be said falls short of the industry's expectations.

"Therefore coal continues to move."

He notes that there have already been instances of private-public collaboration - an example is the launch last year of a security "intervention" on the line which is beginning to show results.

For more detail, listen to the interview below: