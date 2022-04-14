Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
JOHANNESBURG - Home affairs offices that were disrupted have been opened and services have been restored.
The department said the Tongaat and Chartsworth branches remained offline.
However, a mobile unit has been deployed to assist clients until services are fully restored.
Spokesperson Siya Goza said all other branches in the province were open for business.
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.
operating times have been extended by between two and six hours until 20 April to deal with anticipated high volumes.
This article first appeared on EWN : Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gasant Abarder, co-organiser of 'Boeberaand under the bridge'.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake
The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has stressed there's no need to panic after sirens at the power plant were activated by accident on Thursday.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.Read More
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More