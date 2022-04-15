Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community
- Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.
- Muslims observe the month by fasting from dawn until dusk.
- Boeber is a sweet & creamy milky beverage, flavoured with cardamon and cinnamon and thickened with vermicelli and sago.
Muslims the world over are currently honouring the holy month of Ramadan.
It's a month in which devotees of the religion are required to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours. Beyond that, it's also a time of charitable giving where people of faith are encouraged to spend not only their money but also their time on acts of charity for the less fortunate.
This coming Sunday marks the halfway point of Ramadan. In Cape Town, traditionally that means locals will celebrate the breaking of their fast by enjoying a warm bowl of boeber, which is a traditional Cape Malay sweet, milk drink, made with vermicelli, sago, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, stick cinnamon, and rose water.
Colloquially, the night is referred to as Boeberaand.
A group of people decided that they want to share in this occasion with some of the city's less fortunate so they've arranged a mass iftar with some homeless people.
They've dubbed the event, Boeberaand under the bridge, where they'll be serving boeber and other foods to the people who live under the bridge in Ebenezer Street, Green Point.
Locals are encouraged to volunteer to assist in serving the food as well as to spend some time with those less fortunate.
Salaam and good morning all. Calling all Capetonians to spend an hour or two to spend in the company of the housing insecure. We don't need contributions. Only your time so we can make the homeless feel like they're part of our city ❤️🙏🏾 #BoeberUnderTheBridge pic.twitter.com/L7V10SiUDs— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) April 14, 2022
RELATED: What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
It's not really about feeding them, but making them feel special and part of the city.Gasant Abarder - Co-organiser of Boeberaand under the bridge
Us mobilising is to get that spirit of community and to show the homeless in our city that they belong.Gasant Abarder - Co-organiser of Boeberaand under the bridge
We want you to spend an hour or two just saying hi to a homeless person... To the kind of people that we pass at the traffic light and not even look at.Gasant Abarder - Co-organiser of Boeberaand under the bridge
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105391698_muslim-family-having-a-ramadan-feast.html?vti=nozcja0vto8x791fh1-1-7
