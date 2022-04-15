John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022





Thriller: The Match by Harlan Coben.

Non-Fiction: The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World by Oliver Milman.

Lost & Found by Kathryn Shulz

Harlan Coben's 'The Match' continues the story of Wilde, a man with a mysterious childhood and past.

He has no recollection of how he ended up in the Ramapo Mountains or any memory of the mother and father who abandoned him as a 7-year-old.

In this book, Wilde begins the journey to uncover information that may hold the key to revealing the truth of his origin. The discovery comes with a twist. It links him with a present-day disappearance and presumed suicide.

Being Harlan Coben, it is a thoroughly good read. John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World is a book by environmental writer, Oliver Milman, which takes a look at the world's insect population being in decline, and the impact that has on humans.

He looks into studies that suggest at least half a million insect species are believed to be under threat of extinction, with some facing being wiped out within the next few decades.

This is a story about how wondrous these insect worlds are. John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

In her new book, Lost & Found, Kathryn Shulz tells the story of losing her father and finding the love of her life in a memoir detailing both the grief and joy she experienced.

She intertwines the stories of those relationships into an explanation of how everyone experiences both loss and discovery in their lives and how it shapes them into the person they are.

Each angle she takes is exquisitely written. She is an optimist. John Maytham - Afternoon Drive presenter

