Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?

15 April 2022 12:21 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Come Dine With Me South Africa
Dave Lamb
Kee-Leen Irvine

Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.
  • Come Dine With Me South Africa returns for an eighth season.
  • The SAFTA award winning show is looking for contestants for the latest season.
  • David Lamb continues as the narrator on the show.
  • Applications close on 4 May.
Image: rawpixel/123rf

Do you have what it takes host a dinner party for three complete strangers?

BBC Lifestyle is on the hunt for South Africa’s most interesting personalities to join the latest season of Come Dine With Me South Africa, set to launch later this year.

In each episode of the SAFTA-award-winning show, four enthusiastic amateur chefs, over four nights, take turns to host a dinner party at their home for the other three.

At the end of the week, the best host wins a cash prize of R10,000.

Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of the show says they're looking for a dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting and enthusiastic about the show.

They must also have a willingness to share their homes, cooking and private thoughts and opinions in an open forum of strangers.

If you think you have what it takes to host the perfect dinner party, you need to apply before 4 May. You can apply here.

Everyone who's done it says: 'I didn't realise it was this much pressure, but I would do it again in a heartbeat. It would be wonderful if they could cook'.

Kee-Leen Irvine - Executive Producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'

We do hope that people at least know their way around the kitchen, and if not, then hopefully the personality does.

Kee-Leen Irvine - Executive Producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'

The size and location of the home is not a problem at all. We make it work no matter how big or small the home is. As long as you can fit four people around a dinner table, and you can fit three people in the kitchen. Someone to cook, someone to hold the camera and a sound man.

Kee-Leen Irvine - Executive Producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'

This show has been broadcast overseas, in Poland and Australia and in the UK, and people are amazed at how entertaining and outgoing South Africans are.

Kee-Leen Irvine - Executive Producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




