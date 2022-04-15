Completing unfinished Foreshore bridge not a priority - Young Urbanists SA
- Cape Town's Foreshore bridge has stood in its unfinished state since the late 1970s.
- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told Parliament that work to complete the project can only begin in 2030.
- Mbalula says completing the bridge would cost R1.8bn.
- Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city intends on completing the bridge.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told Parliament that the unfinished freeway bridge on Cape Town’s Foreshore can only be completed in 2030.
According to him, it will cost R1.8 billion to complete.
In an interview with John Maytham, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also said that the city intended to finish the Foreshore Freeway Bridge.
“The idea of unlocking that land to help pay for the freeway completion is absolutely not abandoned,” said Hill-Lewis.
“That is the only way we can afford such an enormous infrastructure project.”
But according to Young Urbanists, an online community aimed at individuals under 35 who have an interest in their city and want to be more engaged stakeholders in its future, the completion of the bridge is not an immediate transport priority.
Roland Postma, coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa says the money can be better spent on developing cycling lanes and improving existing transport infrastructure like rail.
Young people are not owning cars. We need to look at what we can do now, that's in the ambit of the city. 2030 is not tomorrow, that's a long way to go.Roland Postma - Coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa
We need to make Cape Town a walking and cycling city... There are things that can be done now to move people quicker and faster.Roland Postma - Coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa
Building more highways and adding more lanes won't solve congestion. It'll make it worse. The evidence is quite categorically clear about that.Roland Postma - Coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa
We need to look at how we design our roads so that we make walking, cycling easier. Have proper, separate cycling lanes.Roland Postma - Coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa
