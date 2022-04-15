Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods





JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.

The number has been confirmed by Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka in a statement released a short while ago.

Search operations have been intensified in the province where dozens of people are still missing five days after the disaster struck.

The death toll from the floods currently stands at 395 with many people still missing. More than 40,000 people have been affected and efforts to restore power, and access to drinking water were expected to yield results on Friday.

MUTED CELEBRATIONS

In Umlazi in Durban, Father Dumisani Khumalo and his congregants were gathering for their Good Friday services.

He said they would be praying for mercy as reports of rains were predicted over the long Easter weekend.

"It is going to be full because people respect this day, it's a special day when our Lord Jesus Christ died on the cross".

MIXED REACTION TO INTERVENTIONS

There's been mixed reaction from several unions to the government's response to the floods.

Trade union Numsa said that the damage suffered was a result of the government's failure to provide land and decent housing.

The union's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they supported demands by Abahlali Basemjondolo for progressive organisations to assist with food, clothing, and building material.

"Hundreds of their members lost their homes and their belongings. We support the demands made by ABM calling for the government to allocate decent land so that people can be moved away from riverbanks. Land must be made available for the poor and the margianalised, they must be allowed to build proper housing. They are calls for the public to assist with the efforts, especially with water, food, and clothes," Hlubi-Majola said.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Union said that the state of disaster declaration created an opportunity for opportunistic criminals who would take advantage when people are vulnerable.

"We are condemning such criminal activities even during this state of disaster. It should not be seen as an opportunity that criminals would continue with their criminality," said Sapu's Lesiba Thobakgale.

This article first appeared on EWN : Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods