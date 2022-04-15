11 killed in N1 crash between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka





CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have died in a collision between a bus and a taxi on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape Transport Department said another 13 people were injured in the crash on Friday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) said the taxi, which it believed was headed for the Eastern Cape, had stopped on the side of the road to deal with a tyre-related problem.

It's alleged that the bus, which was travelling from Beaufort West towards Cape Town, collided with the stationary taxi.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane said, “We have sent a team of investigators to the Western Cape. The exact cause of the accident is unknown but investigations will reveal what really happened immediately prior to the accident.”

Meanwhile authorities have called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads this Easter long weekend.

The Western Cape Transport Department’s Jandre Bakker said, “We urge road users to be extra vigilant this weekend. A further reminder that driving in the emergency or yellow lane between dusk and dawn is prohibited and in instances where visibility is less than 150 metres such as on blind rises, bends in the road and in inclement weather.”

