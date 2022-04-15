11 killed in N1 crash between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka
CAPE TOWN - Eleven people have died in a collision between a bus and a taxi on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape Transport Department said another 13 people were injured in the crash on Friday.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) said the taxi, which it believed was headed for the Eastern Cape, had stopped on the side of the road to deal with a tyre-related problem.
It's alleged that the bus, which was travelling from Beaufort West towards Cape Town, collided with the stationary taxi.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane said, “We have sent a team of investigators to the Western Cape. The exact cause of the accident is unknown but investigations will reveal what really happened immediately prior to the accident.”
Meanwhile authorities have called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads this Easter long weekend.
The Western Cape Transport Department’s Jandre Bakker said, “We urge road users to be extra vigilant this weekend. A further reminder that driving in the emergency or yellow lane between dusk and dawn is prohibited and in instances where visibility is less than 150 metres such as on blind rises, bends in the road and in inclement weather.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 11 killed in N1 crash between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka
Source : Road Traffic Management Corporation/Facebook
More from Local
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.Read More
Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods
The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.Read More
Completing unfinished Foreshore bridge not a priority - Young Urbanists SA
Clarence Ford speaks to Roland Postma, coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gasant Abarder, co-organiser of 'Boeberaand under the bridge'.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake
The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has stressed there's no need to panic after sirens at the power plant were activated by accident on Thursday.Read More