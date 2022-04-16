Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon
CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe dominated the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon with winners in both the men's and women's races.
Moses Tarinyiku won the 21.1km men's category race following a sprint finish to beat defending champion, South Africa's Elroy Galant to the finish line.
Galant finished less than two seconds behind the winner.
Fellow South African Desmond Mokgobu finished third.
Moses Tarakinyu Conquers the Current at 01:03:31 #TTOM2022 #HomeOfRunning pic.twitter.com/rHwPuu6M7W— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 16, 2022
Fortunate Chidzivo rounded off the perfect day for the Zimbabwean runners, as she eased to victory in the women's race in a time 1:14:49.
Ethiopia's Kore Tamiru Gelaye finished second ahead of another Zimbabwean in Caroline Mhandu in third.
Well done, CHAMP!— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 16, 2022
What a way to CONQUER.
Women’s #TTOM2022 Half Marathon Champion 🥇🔥#Conquerthecurrent #homeofrunning pic.twitter.com/AS53Qc7pPC
Men’s Top 10: What a close finish with a full-on SPRINT to the end and Moses Tarakinyu taking the WIN! Only 2 seconds separating the top 2, with defending champ Elroy Gelant finishing 2nd #TTOM2022 #Conquerthecurrent pic.twitter.com/VIG9gQp7cU— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 16, 2022
Source : Twitter.
