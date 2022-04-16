Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon





CAPE TOWN - Zimbabwe dominated the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon with winners in both the men's and women's races.

Moses Tarinyiku won the 21.1km men's category race following a sprint finish to beat defending champion, South Africa's Elroy Galant to the finish line.

Galant finished less than two seconds behind the winner.

Fellow South African Desmond Mokgobu finished third.

Fortunate Chidzivo rounded off the perfect day for the Zimbabwean runners, as she eased to victory in the women's race in a time 1:14:49.

Ethiopia's Kore Tamiru Gelaye finished second ahead of another Zimbabwean in Caroline Mhandu in third.