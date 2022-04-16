Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend





Easter Gospel Extravaganza at the Artscape is a night of praise and worship with songstress, Xolly Mncwango, the winner of Ingoma Gospel Awards for most downloaded song of 2021 and the best newcomer at the 2021 Crown Gospel Awards.

She'll perform alongside another of Cape Town’s Gospel music icons, Lusanda Beja.

In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations and ensuring effective social distancing, tickets are being sold in pairs. 1, 3 or 5 tickets can be purchased via Computicket or the Artscape Box Office (during office hours) on 021 421 7695.

Tickets cost R350.

Production dates: 16 April 2022



Production dates: 16 April 2022



Tickets at Computicket.



More info:https://t.co/oVDHmAFzWg…/easter-gospel-extravaganza-20…/#Artscape #ArtscapeTheatre

Boschendal wine farm in Franschhoek is inviting the young and young at heart to come and have a Happy Hoppy Easter. They have several events happening including an Easter egg treasure hunt that is absolutely free.

From 15 – 18 April, the Werf Farm Picnics will have a special Easter menu with live music every day throughout the Easter Weekend.

The Deli will be serving a special Easter-inspired Breakfast menu until 19 April.

We’ve done the Easter eats and treats hunting for you!⁠

⁠

Be sure to visit our Farm Shop or Online Shop for the freshest, most indulgent Easter delights. ⁠

⁠

Shop now: https://t.co/prsVG37Xs7

There's a pre Eid bazaar happening at the Castle of Good Hope this weekend.

Items on sale will be Islamic wear, including Turkish dresses and a large range of UAE/Dubai abayas, coats, winter dresses and also tunics.

The event is being hosted by Blush Retail Therapy at the Castle of Good Hope from 9am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. So for anyone who's looking for an outfit for Eid, go and take a look there.

