Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend
- Easter Gospel extravaganza at the Artscape
- Happy Hoppy Easter at Boschendal
- Pre-Eid Bazaar at the Castle of Good Hope
Easter Gospel Extravaganza at the Artscape is a night of praise and worship with songstress, Xolly Mncwango, the winner of Ingoma Gospel Awards for most downloaded song of 2021 and the best newcomer at the 2021 Crown Gospel Awards.
She'll perform alongside another of Cape Town’s Gospel music icons, Lusanda Beja.
In order to comply with COVID-19 regulations and ensuring effective social distancing, tickets are being sold in pairs. 1, 3 or 5 tickets can be purchased via Computicket or the Artscape Box Office (during office hours) on 021 421 7695.
Tickets cost R350.
Come and worship with us in the Easter Gospel Extravaganza— #ArtscapeTheatre (@ArtscapeTheatre) April 12, 2022
Production dates: 16 April 2022
Tickets at Computicket.
More info:https://t.co/oVDHmAFzWg…/easter-gospel-extravaganza-20…/#Artscape #ArtscapeTheatre pic.twitter.com/WPGnBkAZWP
Boschendal wine farm in Franschhoek is inviting the young and young at heart to come and have a Happy Hoppy Easter. They have several events happening including an Easter egg treasure hunt that is absolutely free.
From 15 – 18 April, the Werf Farm Picnics will have a special Easter menu with live music every day throughout the Easter Weekend.
The Deli will be serving a special Easter-inspired Breakfast menu until 19 April.
We’ve done the Easter eats and treats hunting for you!— Boschendal Farm (@BoschendalFarm) April 12, 2022
Be sure to visit our Farm Shop or Online Shop for the freshest, most indulgent Easter delights.
Shop now: https://t.co/prsVG37Xs7 pic.twitter.com/B1LFwHmRyc
There's a pre Eid bazaar happening at the Castle of Good Hope this weekend.
Items on sale will be Islamic wear, including Turkish dresses and a large range of UAE/Dubai abayas, coats, winter dresses and also tunics.
The event is being hosted by Blush Retail Therapy at the Castle of Good Hope from 9am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. So for anyone who's looking for an outfit for Eid, go and take a look there.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/siempreverde22/siempreverde221608/siempreverde22160801139/61757575-cape-town-south-africa-feb-22-2013-boats-in-the-harbour-of-cape-town-south-africa-cape-town-is-the-m.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying
Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.Read More
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.Read More
CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!
Tracey Lange (KFM) vs actress Crystal Donna Roberts vs TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw … who has the best easter seafood dish?Read More