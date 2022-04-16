Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying





Initially launched in 2013 the Renault Duster has been improved with several upgrades.

The tweaks include updated headlights with daytime running lights.

The Duster retails from R337 900

Initially launched in the 2013, the Renault Duster has been given an update which includes several design enhancements.

Powered by a 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine, the Duster comes in a five-speed manual gearbox with a claimed fuel consumption of 5.1l/100km.

It also comes in a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km.

It's available in a 4x2 (manual and automatic) and 4x4 manual option.

All models are sold with a 5-year/150,000km warranty and a 3-year/45,000km service plan.

December is the time to explore, journey, travel, discover, and voyage. Whatever you call it, it’s always an adventure with the robust Renault Duster, it’s waiting for you https://t.co/6lfEfDaXNp. pic.twitter.com/xSHmXmaQCJ — Renault South Africa (@Renault_SA) December 21, 2021

Other upgrades to the mid-sized SUV include updated headlights with daytime running lights and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Duster ranges in price from R337,900 to R384,900.

Over the last nine years, over 25 000 have been sold. It's regularly one of the top vehicles that Renault South Africa sells. It's sold over two-million units globally. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

It's a great off-roader. An off-roader of note. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

The 4x4 version, I really like what it offers. It's got a compass, it's got an altimeter, it's got a 4x4 monitor so you can check your angles when you going up and down high things. Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.