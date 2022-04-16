Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying
- Initially launched in 2013 the Renault Duster has been improved with several upgrades.
- The tweaks include updated headlights with daytime running lights.
- The Duster retails from R337 900
Initially launched in the 2013, the Renault Duster has been given an update which includes several design enhancements.
Powered by a 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine, the Duster comes in a five-speed manual gearbox with a claimed fuel consumption of 5.1l/100km.
It also comes in a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.8l/100km.
It's available in a 4x2 (manual and automatic) and 4x4 manual option.
All models are sold with a 5-year/150,000km warranty and a 3-year/45,000km service plan.
December is the time to explore, journey, travel, discover, and voyage. Whatever you call it, it’s always an adventure with the robust Renault Duster, it’s waiting for you https://t.co/6lfEfDaXNp. pic.twitter.com/xSHmXmaQCJ— Renault South Africa (@Renault_SA) December 21, 2021
Other upgrades to the mid-sized SUV include updated headlights with daytime running lights and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Duster ranges in price from R337,900 to R384,900.
Over the last nine years, over 25 000 have been sold. It's regularly one of the top vehicles that Renault South Africa sells. It's sold over two-million units globally.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
It's a great off-roader. An off-roader of note.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
The 4x4 version, I really like what it offers. It's got a compass, it's got an altimeter, it's got a 4x4 monitor so you can check your angles when you going up and down high things.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Lifestyle
Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend
There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.Read More
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.Read More
John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022
Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.Read More
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.Read More
CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!
Tracey Lange (KFM) vs actress Crystal Donna Roberts vs TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw … who has the best easter seafood dish?Read More