Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Department has confirmed that the death toll from the disastrous floods in the province has risen to 398.
According to the department, 27 other victims are still missing.
Meanwhile, rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where thousands of people have already been displaced.
Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed on the ground to assist those affected.
The departments says air support that has been provided by the SANDF and the South African Police Service has played a crucial part in the rescue and recovery efforts.
The MEC for KZN Cogta Sipho Hlomuka provides update on #kznfloods relief efforts. Currently 398 lives have been lost with 27 people still missing.— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) April 16, 2022
Read More: https://t.co/IWV9VtRftc pic.twitter.com/67JADR5XaR
On Friday, the province was visited by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mabalula and Minister of Human Settlements, Mamoloko Kubayi.
Through the visit, the ministers committed R1 billion to the Province from the National Department of Human Settlements which will go towards rebuilding efforts.
The Department of Water and Sanitation will be assisting the affected municipalities with by providing water tankers to communities without water.
The department has also reprioritized R45 million to provide 80 freshwater tankers to the three affected municipalities.
The South African Weather Service has again warned of inclement weather conditions in eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe over the weekend..
Residents in these areas have been urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides.
This article first appeared on EWN : Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
More from Local
Weather service forecasts a chilly Easter weekend for SA
As parts of the country grapple with the after-effects of torrential rain, the South African Weather Service says Gauteng is in for a chilly Easter weekend with anticipated low impact.Read More
IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods
Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.Read More
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.Read More
11 killed in N1 crash between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka
Eleven people have died in a collision between a bus and a taxi on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape.Read More
Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods
The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.Read More
Completing unfinished Foreshore bridge not a priority - Young Urbanists SA
Clarence Ford speaks to Roland Postma, coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Cape Town's homeless to share in Ramadan festivities with local Muslim community
Pippa Hudson speaks to Gasant Abarder, co-organiser of 'Boeberaand under the bridge'.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More