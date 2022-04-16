Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398





Screengrab of containers drifting in floodwaters in KZN from video posted by Eyewitness News @ewnreporter

CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Department has confirmed that the death toll from the disastrous floods in the province has risen to 398.

According to the department, 27 other victims are still missing.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where thousands of people have already been displaced.

Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed on the ground to assist those affected.

The departments says air support that has been provided by the SANDF and the South African Police Service has played a crucial part in the rescue and recovery efforts.

On Friday, the province was visited by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mabalula and Minister of Human Settlements, Mamoloko Kubayi.

Through the visit, the ministers committed R1 billion to the Province from the National Department of Human Settlements which will go towards rebuilding efforts.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will be assisting the affected municipalities with by providing water tankers to communities without water.

The department has also reprioritized R45 million to provide 80 freshwater tankers to the three affected municipalities.

The South African Weather Service has again warned of inclement weather conditions in eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe over the weekend..

Residents in these areas have been urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides.

