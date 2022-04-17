



JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it's as if South Africa is in an evening of violence with the worst darkness still to come.

The archbishop made these comments while delivering his Easter message at the St George's Cathedral on Saturday night.

IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods “These are dark times for those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic and for long-term job seekers who have given up looking for work in despair, increasing emotional and psychological stress for individuals and families.”

Makgoba spoke about his visit to an area hard hit by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

He described it as a tragedy of overwhelming proportion.

“I visited a community in eThekwini where streets have been destroyed and closed off and displaced people are staying in a local town hall. The community is suffering severe emotional stress and pain, and as we all know, the search and rescue efforts for those still missing is continuing.”

DAUGHTER MISSING

A family in Marrianhill, west of Durban is still looking for their eight-year-old daughter.

It is believed Luyanda Mjoka went missing as floods started wreaking havoc in the area at the beginning of last week.

The family said she was with her 90-year-old grandmother who was swept away by the flood waters.

Nokuthula Mjoka, a family member, said they were struggling with burial preparations for their grandmother because their home was destroyed by the floods.

She said they desperately needed some help.

This article first appeared on EWN : These are dark times, worst to come: Arch Makgoba on joblessness and KZN floods