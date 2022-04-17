Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
JOHANNESBURG - Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.
Different organisations have been working around the clock to try and assist those affected by the floods this week, among them Gift of the Givers.
And while the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said their main focus was on trying to locate those who were missing, he said a lack of water has also become a major concern.
“The big request has come for water – even from people not affected by the floods because the water purification system isn’t working because they’ve been damaged by the floods. So lots of Durban, Tongaat and Verulam are without water and because it’s the weekend, a lot of companies can’t comply. So, those are all challenges for water, but we’ve been able to supply a few truckloads of water.”
RISK OF WATER-BORNE DISEASE
Environmental experts were keeping an eye out for water-borne disease where the recent floods have resulted in water shortages and other sanitation challenges.
The province’s Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said environmental health practitioners were monitoring numbers for early identification of any water-borne diseases.
This included the inspection of potable water that’s being transported by tankers and in halls where displaced community members are being housed.
On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Transport Minister Fikile Mabalula and Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi visited KwaZulu-Natal and have since committed to making R1 billion in emergency relief funds available to the province.
The department’s spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, warned locals to continue being vigilant with more rain on the way.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CcILuxYNQc5/
More from Local
443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.Read More
CoCT steps in to help Joe Slovo informal settlement residents affected by blaze
The City of Cape Town says they will assist the residents of Joe Slovo informal settlement after a blaze ripped through 300 homes.Read More
Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie remembered following her passing
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Human Rights Commissioner, Rev. Chris NIssen.Read More
Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement
Zain Johnson speaks to Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation in the City of Cape Town.Read More
Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement
No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.Read More
These are dark times, worst to come: Arch Makgoba on joblessness and KZN floods
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it's as if South Africa is in an evening of violence with the worst darkness still to come.Read More
Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' department says 27 people are still missing.Read More