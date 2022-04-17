Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers





JOHANNESBURG - Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.

Different organisations have been working around the clock to try and assist those affected by the floods this week, among them Gift of the Givers.

And while the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said their main focus was on trying to locate those who were missing, he said a lack of water has also become a major concern.

“The big request has come for water – even from people not affected by the floods because the water purification system isn’t working because they’ve been damaged by the floods. So lots of Durban, Tongaat and Verulam are without water and because it’s the weekend, a lot of companies can’t comply. So, those are all challenges for water, but we’ve been able to supply a few truckloads of water.”

RISK OF WATER-BORNE DISEASE

Environmental experts were keeping an eye out for water-borne disease where the recent floods have resulted in water shortages and other sanitation challenges.

The province’s Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said environmental health practitioners were monitoring numbers for early identification of any water-borne diseases.

This included the inspection of potable water that’s being transported by tankers and in halls where displaced community members are being housed.

On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Transport Minister Fikile Mabalula and Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi visited KwaZulu-Natal and have since committed to making R1 billion in emergency relief funds available to the province.

The department’s spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, warned locals to continue being vigilant with more rain on the way.

