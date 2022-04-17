Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title
CAPE TOWN - Gerda Steyn set a new record in the 56km Two Oceans Marathon as she went on to claim a third consecutive title in Cape Town on Sunday.
She beat Firth van der Merwe's previous course record of 3:30:36, by becoming the first woman to break the 3.5 hour barrier in the race with a time of 3:29:42.
She's also the first athlete in 22 years to win three consecutive titles.
Irvette van Zyl finished second to complete a South African one-two on the podium.
Steyn won the race in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
The Two Oceans Marathon didn't take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s official - our TRIPLE CROWN QUEEN IS HOME! What a smart race from our #TTOM2022 Queen, @gerdarun who made good on her promise to DEFEND HER TITLE AT ALL COST! Yaaaaaaassss, Queen! 🥇🎉 pic.twitter.com/pAUlFq1jdi— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022
Ethiopia's Edndale Belachew won the men's race in a time of 3:09:05.
South Africa's Nkosikhona Mhlakwana finished second, just an agonising three seconds behind the winner in a time of 3:09:08.
This is how our #TTOM2022 Ultra champ, Edndale Belachew, CONQUERED!🥇🎉#ConquerTheCurrent pic.twitter.com/2Dr1KUPimk— Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 17, 2022
Source : EWN.
