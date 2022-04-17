Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title





CAPE TOWN - Gerda Steyn set a new record in the 56km Two Oceans Marathon as she went on to claim a third consecutive title in Cape Town on Sunday.

She beat Firth van der Merwe's previous course record of 3:30:36, by becoming the first woman to break the 3.5 hour barrier in the race with a time of 3:29:42.

She's also the first athlete in 22 years to win three consecutive titles.

Irvette van Zyl finished second to complete a South African one-two on the podium.

Steyn won the race in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The Two Oceans Marathon didn't take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethiopia's Edndale Belachew won the men's race in a time of 3:09:05.

South Africa's Nkosikhona Mhlakwana finished second, just an agonising three seconds behind the winner in a time of 3:09:08.