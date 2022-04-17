Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement Zain Johnson speaks to Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation in the City of Cape Town. 17 April 2022 11:07 AM
Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been... 17 April 2022 10:44 AM
Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages. 17 April 2022 8:27 AM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
View all Business
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 16 April 2022 1:03 PM
Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar. 16 April 2022 11:57 AM
Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party? Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'. 15 April 2022 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement

17 April 2022 11:07 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
SASSA
Joe Slovo informal settlement
Langa
Zahid Badroodien
informal settlement fire

Zain Johnson speaks to Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation in the City of Cape Town.
  • 300 homes were destroyed in the fire on Saturday night
  • At least 1,200 people have been displaced
  • City of Cape Town will provide residents with basic support to rebuild structures
Picture : © sanchairat/123rf.com

More than 1,200 people have been displaced following a devastating fire which ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town on Saturday night.

300 wood and iron structures were destroyed in the blaze.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to an emergency call shortly after 6pm of structures ablaze in the informal settlement.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 9 pm.

Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says through SASSA, they are providing residents with assistance to begin rebuilding their homes.

SASSA is on site and is making the necessary assessments, and in these instances it is SASSA's responsibility to make sure that the necessary humanitarian relief is offered.

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.

The worsening of the fire could be as a result of gas cylinders and electrical boxes and the material that the homes have been built with.

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




17 April 2022 11:07 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
SASSA
Joe Slovo informal settlement
Langa
Zahid Badroodien
informal settlement fire

More from Local

Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement

17 April 2022 10:44 AM

No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers

17 April 2022 8:27 AM

Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These are dark times, worst to come: Arch Makgoba on joblessness and KZN floods

17 April 2022 8:06 AM

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it's as if South Africa is in an evening of violence with the worst darkness still to come.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398

16 April 2022 3:37 PM

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' department says 27 people are still missing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Weather service forecasts a chilly Easter weekend for SA

16 April 2022 1:19 PM

As parts of the country grapple with the after-effects of torrential rain, the South African Weather Service says Gauteng is in for a chilly Easter weekend with anticipated low impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods

16 April 2022 10:54 AM

Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes

15 April 2022 5:13 PM

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 killed in N1 crash between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka

15 April 2022 3:26 PM

Eleven people have died in a collision between a bus and a taxi on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods

15 April 2022 2:06 PM

The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Completing unfinished Foreshore bridge not a priority - Young Urbanists SA

15 April 2022 1:24 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Roland Postma, coordinator of Young Urbanists South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement

Local

R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes

Local

Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title

17 April 2022 11:10 AM

Cold, wet weather to continue

17 April 2022 9:20 AM

Ramaphosa postpones Saudi Arabia visit to focus on deadly KZN floods

17 April 2022 8:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA