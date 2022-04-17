Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement
- 300 homes were destroyed in the fire on Saturday night
- At least 1,200 people have been displaced
- City of Cape Town will provide residents with basic support to rebuild structures
More than 1,200 people have been displaced following a devastating fire which ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, Cape Town on Saturday night.
300 wood and iron structures were destroyed in the blaze.
City of Cape Town fire and rescue services responded to an emergency call shortly after 6pm of structures ablaze in the informal settlement.
Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 9 pm.
Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, says through SASSA, they are providing residents with assistance to begin rebuilding their homes.
SASSA is on site and is making the necessary assessments, and in these instances it is SASSA's responsibility to make sure that the necessary humanitarian relief is offered.Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.
The worsening of the fire could be as a result of gas cylinders and electrical boxes and the material that the homes have been built with.Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation.
A JOC will be activated tomorrow morning at 07:30. At 10:30 tomorrow I will be on site with the councillors to conduct inspections of the damage. SASSA is active and on scene.— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) April 16, 2022
[JOE SLOVO INFORMAL SETTLEMENT FIRE IN PICTURES]— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) April 17, 2022
Supplied images; City of Cape Town pic.twitter.com/6gvbaj3JCM
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : City of Cape Town
