Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement
CAPE TOWN - More than 1,000 people are without a roof over their heads after a fire ripped through Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa in Cape Town.
No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.
Officials were on the scene assessing the damages and the needs of those affected.
The fire broke out just before 6pm on Saturday nights.
Massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the N2 highway as the fire ripped through a section of the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
The City of Cape Town said the first officer on the scene immediately called for more resources.
In total, it says 10 fire engines and seven water tankers were on the scene. Approximately 70 firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before midnight.
Officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
This was not the only fire reported in the area.
The City said firefighters dealt with two other fires earlier in the day. The first one broke out just before 7 am and one person died because of their wounds.
The second fire occurred shortly after 11 am. The City said approximately 15 informal structures were damaged and no injuries reported.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement
Source : City of Cape Town
