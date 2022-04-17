Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie remembered following her passing
- Rhoda Kadalie, 68, died following a battle with lung cancer
- She was a former commissioner of the SA Human Rights Commission
- Kadalie also helped establish the Gender Equity Unit at the University of the Western Cape.
Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with lung cancer.
Kadalie, who served as commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission in the 1990s, was known for her fierce activism against injustice and for her active role in the fight against apartheid.
She was also a strong campaigner for women's rights, going on to play a pivotal role in the establishment of the Gender Equity Unit at the University of the Western Cape.
She was also a director at the Impumelelo Centre for Social Innovation, which provides assistance to underprivileged communities.
She was a hard-working, questioning, forthright person. You either like it or you don't like it, but that was Rhoda.Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights commissioner
She was very active in student politics. But also as an academic, assisting in the transformation of the University of the Western Cape.Chris Nissen - SA Human Rights commissioner
Challenging and complex, yet always a friend in troubled times. Rest in peace, Rhoda Kadalie— Jonathan Jansen (@JJ_Stellies) April 16, 2022
"When I tell people that I am Clements Kadalie's direct granddaughter, they say that, politically, I am a chip off the old block." - Rhoda Kadalie, who passed away today, as quoted in my 2007 book, Race. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vC2bddHkhS— Ryland Fisher (@rylandfisher) April 16, 2022
TEARS would like to extend heartfelt condolences to family & friends who mourn the passing of Rhoda Kadalie.— TEARS Foundation South Africa (@Tears_SA) April 17, 2022
Rhoda was an activist who facilitated action in human rights passionately.
Her achievements & accolades throughout her life will be her legacy. #RIP #rhodakadalie pic.twitter.com/OI3dcpDbjj
So sad to hear of Rhoda Kadalie's death. Condolences to her loved ones, friends and former colleagues.— Dennis Cruywagen (@DennisCruywagen) April 16, 2022
[READ] It is with grave sadness that we have learnt of the passing of human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie at the weekend. Ms Kadalie played a pivotal role in gender equality at UWC and beyond. Professor Tyrone Pretorius, UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor, shares a message.#IAmUWC— UWC (@UWConline) April 17, 2022
