Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb





Inflation rose by 7% in March.

Sanctions on imports of grain and wheat from Russia are contributing to the rise in food prices.

The rise in cost of living is attributed to an increase in fuel prices and the war in Ukraine.

Prices in the UK rose by 7% in the 12 months to March, as cost of living increased at its fastest rate in 30 years.

Inflation has gone up from 6.2% in February.

Wage growth also failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between December and February.

The drastic rise in cost of living is largely attributed to the increase in fuel costs and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Prices are rising much faster than wages, so there's real pressure on the government to help those who are struggling. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

Food prices are going up. Grain and wheat are huge imports from both Ukraine and Russia. If those are in short supply because of sanctions or the war, then that will push prices up. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

The question is, what will inflation hit? Analysts predict 8 and a bit percent. But some are predicting 10%. Gavin Grey - UK correspondent

