CoCT steps in to help Joe Slovo informal settlement residents affected by blaze





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says they will assist the residents of Joe Slovo informal settlement after a blaze ripped through 300 homes.

Officials have been assessing the situation and are working with South Africa's Social Security Agency to assist the destitute families.

The fire broke out just before 6pm on Saturday night.

Massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the N2 highway as the fire ripped through a section of the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

The City of Cape Town said the first officer on the scene immediately called for more resources.

In total, it said 10 fire engines and seven water tankers were on the scene. Approximately 70 firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before midnight.

The City’s JP Smith said, "Efforts are underway to make available emergency shelter, activating the South African Social Security Agency, Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief to provide humanitarian assistance and clearing the site once it is safe to do so in order for rebuilding to begin."

Smith also called on residents of Langa to help identify those who hampered the work of firefighters.

"While we rally around those whose lives have been turned upside down by this incident, the City calls on residents to help identify those who hampered firefighters in the execution of their duties and cut several fire hoses. More homes could've been saved if not for this interference and although this behaviour is not new, it still boggles the mind that anyone would behave in this manner."

Officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

