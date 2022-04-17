CoCT steps in to help Joe Slovo informal settlement residents affected by blaze
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says they will assist the residents of Joe Slovo informal settlement after a blaze ripped through 300 homes.
Officials have been assessing the situation and are working with South Africa's Social Security Agency to assist the destitute families.
The fire broke out just before 6pm on Saturday night.
Massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the N2 highway as the fire ripped through a section of the Joe Slovo informal settlement.
Massive flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from the N2 highway as the fire ripped through a section of the Joe Slovo informal settlement.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2022
📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/WDSAKYuB3A
The City of Cape Town said the first officer on the scene immediately called for more resources.
In total, it said 10 fire engines and seven water tankers were on the scene. Approximately 70 firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze just before midnight.
The City’s JP Smith said, "Efforts are underway to make available emergency shelter, activating the South African Social Security Agency, Gift of the Givers and Islamic Relief to provide humanitarian assistance and clearing the site once it is safe to do so in order for rebuilding to begin."
Smith also called on residents of Langa to help identify those who hampered the work of firefighters.
"While we rally around those whose lives have been turned upside down by this incident, the City calls on residents to help identify those who hampered firefighters in the execution of their duties and cut several fire hoses. More homes could've been saved if not for this interference and although this behaviour is not new, it still boggles the mind that anyone would behave in this manner."
Officials said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT steps in to help Joe Slovo informal settlement residents affected by blaze
Source : City of Cape Town
More from Local
443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.Read More
Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie remembered following her passing
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Human Rights Commissioner, Rev. Chris NIssen.Read More
Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement
Zain Johnson speaks to Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation in the City of Cape Town.Read More
Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement
No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.Read More
Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.Read More
These are dark times, worst to come: Arch Makgoba on joblessness and KZN floods
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it's as if South Africa is in an evening of violence with the worst darkness still to come.Read More
Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' department says 27 people are still missing.Read More