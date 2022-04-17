Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid

17 April 2022 2:17 PM
by Xolile Bhengu & Buhle Mbhele
Tags:
kwazulu-natal floods
KwaZulu-Natal flooding

Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.

Thousands of people will need to replace important documents like these that have been lost in the devastating floods last week.

- IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods

Close to 400 people have died and thousands have been left homeless, but these numbers were expected to increase as mop-up operations continued.

Umlazi is one of the worst hit townships in Durban, having been cut off from the city after two bridges collapsed in the floods.

At least 72 people, among them children and babies, have sought shelter at the V-Section Community Hall, hoping for a hot meal and a place to sleep.

R2 MILLION DONATION Meanwhile, the National Liquor Traders Association (NLT) has pledged R2 million to help affected traders.

The assistance would come in the form of food parcels, credit allowances for restocking and rebuilding.

As residents and business owners pick up the pieces, various companies have come forward to provide support.

The NLT’s Lucky Ntimane said the association hoped to reach all affected liquor traders in the province..

HUMANITARIAN AID EFFORTS

Different organisations have been working around the clock to try and assist those affected, among them Gift of the Givers.

- READ: Here’s how you can help the KZN flood victims

And while the organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman said their focus was on trying to locate those who were missing, he said a lack of water has also become a major concern.

“The big request has come for water – even from people not affected by the floods because the water purification system isn’t working because they’ve been damaged by the floods. So lots of Durban, Tongaat and Verulam are without water and because it’s the weekend, a lot of companies can’t comply. So, those are all challenges for water, but we’ve been able to supply a few truckloads of water.”

RISK OF WATER-BORNE DISEASE

Environmental experts were keeping an eye out for water-borne disease where the recent floods have resulted in water shortages and other sanitation challenges.

The province’s Department for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said environmental health practitioners were monitoring numbers for early identification of any water-borne diseases.

This included the inspection of potable water that’s being transported by tankers and in halls where displaced community members are being housed.

On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Transport Minister Fikile Mabalula and Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi visited KwaZulu-Natal and have since committed to making R1 billion in emergency relief funds available to the province.

The department’s spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, warned locals to continue being vigilant with more rain on the way.


This article first appeared on EWN : Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid




