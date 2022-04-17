443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
443 have now been confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday.
A further 63 people remain missing.
Rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where several thousands of people have already been displaced.
KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area, allowing for billions of rands to be earmarked for disaster relief in the province.
The disaster has been declared in KZN. What exactly does that necessarily mean?— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) April 17, 2022
The declaration of a provincial disaster allows us to move quickly with our efforts. It provides for prompt action to prevent and contain disaster beyond what is allowed under current legislation. pic.twitter.com/3JWRLvYVL0
RELATED: Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
Organisations like Gift of the Givers are providing assistance to those affected by the floods, by providing food, water and other essentials.
The NGO has appealed to South Africans to donate bottled water, clothing and non-perishable foods.
Meanwhile, social service officials are assisting affected residents with applications for new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.
Many of those affected by the disaster will need to replace important documents like that have been lost in the floods.
RELATED: Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
⚠️#IMPORTANT: Search and recovery operation are dependent on public participation, alerting our teams to possible locations where individuals were washed away or buried under rubble is crucial.— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 15, 2022
☎️Contact us on: 072 8182 050 #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/UoXJ3ZZ3vh
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.Read More
CoCT steps in to help Joe Slovo informal settlement residents affected by blaze
The City of Cape Town says they will assist the residents of Joe Slovo informal settlement after a blaze ripped through 300 homes.Read More
Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie remembered following her passing
Zain Johnson speaks to SA Human Rights Commissioner, Rev. Chris NIssen.Read More
Langa residents rebuild after devastating fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement
Zain Johnson speaks to Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation in the City of Cape Town.Read More
Hundreds homeless after fire rips through Joe Slovo informal settlement
No fatalities have been reported from the blaze on Saturday but the City of Cape Town estimates that more than 300 homes have been damaged.Read More
Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
Relief workers in flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal are raising the alarm over water shortages.Read More
These are dark times, worst to come: Arch Makgoba on joblessness and KZN floods
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says it's as if South Africa is in an evening of violence with the worst darkness still to come.Read More
Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs' department says 27 people are still missing.Read More