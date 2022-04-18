SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
- Pretty Yende was born in 1985 in the small town of Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.
- Yende was inspired to learn opera at the age of 16.
- She's performed leading roles in opera houses internationally, including La Scala and the Royal Opera House.
South African opera singer Pretty Yende's star continues to rise as she takes the opera world by storm.
Still only 37-years-old, Yende has already performed leading roles at opera houses internationally, including La Scala and the Royal Opera House.
Since making her professional operatic debut at the Latvian National Theatre as Micaela in Carmen, she has been seen at nearly all of the major theaters of the world.
Having only been introduced to opera at the age of 16, Yende immediately took it and knew she wanted to make a career of it.
In her most recent performance, Yende's returned to the Royal Opera House as Violetta in Verdi’s classic opera, La Traviata.
Her journey to the top of the opera world began in the small town of Piet Retief, where she was first introduced to opera at the age of 16.
Every night after supper we would sing at home together as a family. We would sing hymns, so music was a big part of my upbringing.Pretty Yende - South African opera singer.
In 2001, that was the first time I heard about opera. I went to my high school teacher at the time to ask what it was... I demanded him to teach me.Pretty Yende - South African opera singer.
Yende has already released two albums to date, with a third solo album in the making.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
