Swimmers urged to be cautious as lifeguards go into hibernation for winter break
- Lifeguards will not be stationed at beaches during the winter months.
- Easter marks the end of the lifeguard season along the coast.
- The NSRI is urging people to be cautious when swimming at beaches during winter.
The Easter long weekend traditionally marks the end of the lifeguard season on beaches along the South African coastline.
As winter begins to set in, beaches and popular swimming spots along the coast are not as busy.
As a result, lifeguards stationed at beaches along the coast take time-off and usually return to active duty in September again.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says people should be cautious when swimming where no lifeguards are stationed.
With winter approaching, we're going to have a lot of days coming up now where we're going to have very good weather conditions, but the sea conditions are going to be rough because of storms.Craig Lambinon - NSRI spokesperson
Winter related storms happen in deep sea, so there again we're asking for precautions to be taken, especially anglers fishing from the shoreline.Craig Lambinon - NSRI spokesperson
Sadly, there have been incidents along that [West Coast] coastline, because of very strong rip-currents that prevail there.Craig Lambinon - NSRI spokesperson
RELATED: NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool
Lambinon says people can contact the NSRI national emergency call centre if they witness a sea rescue emergency in progress, or they can contact the City of Cape Town's emergency number.
We do appeal to the public, if you see a sea rescue emergency, 112 from your cellphone, that's the emergency number.Craig Lambinon - NSRI spokesperson
The NSRI's emergency operations centre is on duty 24 hours a day, nationally - that's on 087 094 9774.Craig Lambinon - NSRI spokesperson
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
