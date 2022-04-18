Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised that government officials will not take advantage of disaster relief funds.
There's been widespread scepticism that the money will be used for its intended purposes or reach the victims of last week's devastating floods.
ALSO READ: • KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala • 443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods • Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
On Sunday night, Zikala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements department in the province to assist residents whose homes were damaged in the floods.
Zikalala said that there would be a transparent process: "All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and building process will be utilised in line with fiscal prudency, accountability, transparency and openness."
The fears of money being stolen come after millions of rands meant to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic at home were siphoned off.
The premier said that they had learnt a lot from the deception that took place during that period.
"We want to emphasise the fact that having learned the lessons of COVID-19, no amount of corruption, maladministration or fraud will be tolerated in the province," the premier said.
WATCH: 'Govt will help' - Ramaphosa visit KZN as death toll climbs
This article first appeared on EWN : Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
