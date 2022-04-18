Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds

18 April 2022 9:57 AM
by Maki Molapo
Tags:
KZN Floods
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala
eThekwini floods

On Sunday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements department in the province to assist residents whose homes were damaged in the floods.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised that government officials will not take advantage of disaster relief funds.

There's been widespread scepticism that the money will be used for its intended purposes or reach the victims of last week's devastating floods.

ALSO READ:KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floodsOfficials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid

On Sunday night, Zikala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements department in the province to assist residents whose homes were damaged in the floods.

Zikalala said that there would be a transparent process: "All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and building process will be utilised in line with fiscal prudency, accountability, transparency and openness."

The fears of money being stolen come after millions of rands meant to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic at home were siphoned off.

The premier said that they had learnt a lot from the deception that took place during that period.

"We want to emphasise the fact that having learned the lessons of COVID-19, no amount of corruption, maladministration or fraud will be tolerated in the province," the premier said.

WATCH: 'Govt will help' - Ramaphosa visit KZN as death toll climbs


This article first appeared on EWN : Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds




Dept: 57 pupils lost their lives in KZN floods

18 April 2022 2:23 PM

The Department of Basic Education on Monday said five other children were still missing.

Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims

18 April 2022 12:00 PM

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and resources went directly to vulnerable flood victims.

Aid relief efforts continue in Langa after fire destroys hundreds of homes

18 April 2022 10:40 AM

About 300 homes were destroyed, leaving more than 1,000 people displaced.

Swimmers urged to be cautious as lifeguards go into hibernation for winter break

18 April 2022 9:25 AM

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says lifeguards will not be stationed on beaches along the coastline during winter months.

A year after devastating Table Mountain fire, recovery expected to take years

18 April 2022 8:59 AM

On 18 April 2021, hundreds of firefighters and a range of emergency services flocked to parts of Table Mountain where an "out of control" fire was burning.

Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended

18 April 2022 7:47 AM

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

Masemola: Deaths of 2 police officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS

18 April 2022 7:39 AM

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the deaths of two police officers and dog from its Durban Search and Rescue unit in the KwaZulu-Natal floods were a blow to the organisation.

KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala

18 April 2022 7:06 AM

Heavy destructive rains have caused extensive damage that's resulted in at least 443 deaths, ravaged property, and infrastructure in almost every corner of the province.

443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods

17 April 2022 5:09 PM

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.

Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday

17 April 2022 3:50 PM

Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.

