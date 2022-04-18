How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter
- People tend to eat more during the colder winter months.
- The body usually craves unhealthy foods which are high in sugar and salt content.
- Keeping active during the colder months can help in keeping the weight off.
Cold weather and darker, longer nights can increase the temptation to comfort eat in winter.
Naturally, our bodies then crave the more sugary, high fat, high salt foods which aren't necessarily the best options for us.
Our bodies use between 50 to 100 more calories during the winter months, than it does during summer, as it tries to keep warm, as your appetite increases.
Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, says the brain releases less serotonin during the cold and darker months of winter.
She says this often leads to us seeking comfort food, which often end up being unhealthy choices.
So instead of going for the takeaways, rather go for a wholesome, hearty homemade soup or the stewed fruits to satisfy that sweet tooth.Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
There's a common misconception and myth that healthy eating is expensive, but if you plan, it can actually be quite cost effective.Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
RELATED: Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic
We actually save money by cutting back on the unhealthy snacks that we eat.Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
Get into the habit of getting a little bit of physical activity in. It doesn't necessarily mean joining a gym or doing a hectic boot camp class, it just means being physically active.Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
