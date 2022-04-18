How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dept: 57 pupils lost their lives in KZN floods The Department of Basic Education on Monday said five other children were still missing. 18 April 2022 2:23 PM
Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and... 18 April 2022 12:00 PM
Aid relief efforts continue in Langa after fire destroys hundreds of homes About 300 homes were destroyed, leaving more than 1,000 people displaced. 18 April 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
View all Politics
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday. 18 April 2022 7:47 AM
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all Business
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende. 18 April 2022 8:12 AM
Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 16 April 2022 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking Gerda Steyn claims third consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title Gerda Steyn set a new women's record in the ultra marathon race & became the first athlete in 22 years to win 3 consecutive titles... 17 April 2022 11:10 AM
Zimbabwean athletes dominate Two Oceans half marathon Zimbabwe had winners in both the men's and women's races in the 2022 Two Oceans half marathon. 16 April 2022 1:01 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa. 18 April 2022 11:39 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Cost of living soars in the UK as fuel & food prices continue to climb Zain Johnson speaks to UK correspondent, Gavin Grey. 17 April 2022 2:01 PM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

How to keep that unwanted weight off during winter

18 April 2022 11:39 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fat
Obese
weight gain
weightloss
Association of Dietetics in South Africa
Shani Cohen

Zain Johnson speaks to Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.
  • People tend to eat more during the colder winter months.
  • The body usually craves unhealthy foods which are high in sugar and salt content.
  • Keeping active during the colder months can help in keeping the weight off.
A new survey has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened many South Africans' waistlines. Picture: Olga Yastremska/123rf.com

Cold weather and darker, longer nights can increase the temptation to comfort eat in winter.

Naturally, our bodies then crave the more sugary, high fat, high salt foods which aren't necessarily the best options for us.

Our bodies use between 50 to 100 more calories during the winter months, than it does during summer, as it tries to keep warm, as your appetite increases.

Shani Cohen, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, says the brain releases less serotonin during the cold and darker months of winter.

She says this often leads to us seeking comfort food, which often end up being unhealthy choices.

So instead of going for the takeaways, rather go for a wholesome, hearty homemade soup or the stewed fruits to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

There's a common misconception and myth that healthy eating is expensive, but if you plan, it can actually be quite cost effective.

Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

RELATED: Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic

We actually save money by cutting back on the unhealthy snacks that we eat.

Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Get into the habit of getting a little bit of physical activity in. It doesn't necessarily mean joining a gym or doing a hectic boot camp class, it just means being physically active.

Shani Cohen - Registered dietitian & spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




18 April 2022 11:39 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fat
Obese
weight gain
weightloss
Association of Dietetics in South Africa
Shani Cohen

More from Lifestyle

SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success

18 April 2022 8:12 AM

Ismail Lagardien speaks to South African opera singer, Pretty Yende.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the updated Renault Duster is an off-roader you should consider buying

16 April 2022 1:03 PM

Ismail Lagardien gets the lowdown on the updated Renault Duster from motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fun things to get up to in Cape Town over the Easter long weekend

16 April 2022 11:57 AM

There's plenty to do in the Mother City this weekend including a free Easter egg hunt, theatre production and bazaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Come Dine With Me SA - Do you have what it takes to host a perfect dinner party?

15 April 2022 12:21 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Kee-Leen Irvine, executive producer of 'Come Dine With Me South Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Review: 14 April 2022

15 April 2022 12:17 PM

Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?

15 April 2022 11:05 AM

For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday

15 April 2022 9:15 AM

The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

15 April 2022 8:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank

14 April 2022 1:38 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM

DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook

10 April 2022 2:12 PM

South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

9 April 2022 5:48 PM

Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week

8 April 2022 11:09 AM

The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in for Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journo behind doccie 'Last Blue Ride' revisits brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius

7 April 2022 1:44 PM

Seasoned journalist Anthony Molyneaux chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about directing the true crime documentary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA DJ-by-night-data-scientist-by-day creates platform ensuring musos get paid

4 April 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mark Stent, cocreator of the Music Audit Usage System (MAUS), which he recently launched.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA star Chantal Stanfield dishes on her new single and one-woman comedy show

2 April 2022 1:50 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to South African actress and singer Chantal Stanfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney Plus takes on Netflix and Showmax in South Africa

1 April 2022 3:26 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falck, Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Aid relief efforts continue in Langa after fire destroys hundreds of homes

Local

Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended

Business Local

KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala

Local

EWN Highlights

10,000 SANDF members deployed to flood-hit KZN

18 April 2022 1:19 PM

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID deaths

18 April 2022 1:18 PM

Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives

18 April 2022 12:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA